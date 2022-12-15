Convicted felon arrested after being found with guns and drugs in his WV home

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One Southern West Virginia man is facing charges after police discovered during a routine complaint investigation that he is a convicted felon.

On Wednesday night around 11, officers from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint at a home on 166 Edward Avenue, which is just outside the city police jurisdiction. Once he realized that, he called for deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Deputies arrived and talked with the suspect, Gregory Adkins, who gave them permission to search his home.

Inside, police found five guns, a container with a crystal-like substance inside and a clear container with marijuana. When they did a background check, they discovered his criminal history.

Adkins was arrested and is charged with five counts of a convicted felon having a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

