Break-in reported at emergency services tower site

Officials say the break-in happened at a tower site belonging to Wayne County Emergency Services on Ferguson Ridge in Dunlow on November 11.(WVSP)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police has released video of a reported break-in at an emergency services tower site.

Officials say the break-in happened at a tower site belonging to Wayne County Emergency Services on Ferguson Ridge in Dunlow on November 11.

West Virginia State Police say they believe the person cut the wires of the surveillance system once they realized they were on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304.272.5131.

