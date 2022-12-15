Accident on Blue Grass Airport’s main runway causing delays

WATCH | Accident on Blue Grass Airport’s main runway causing delays
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heads up, Lexington air travelers!

An accident at Blue Grass Airport Thursday afternoon has departures and arrivals delayed.

[Blue Grass Airport status screen]

Airport officials say a small private aircraft’s landing gear collapsed when it landed on the main runway. No one was hurt, but that plane is currently stuck on the main runway.

They say until that small plane is moved out of the way, no planes can take off or land on the main runway.

Airport officials didn’t have an estimate of how long it will take to move the plane.

We’ll keep you updated.

