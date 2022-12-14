‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee was that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago.

Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tennessee Sunday evening was identified as Laura Anderson.

The body was found in Bradley County, Tennessee just off of the APD-40 roadway.

Officials said a group of kids stumbled across her remains.

“I think they had actually stumbled across a skull, I think maybe passed it around, became scared, and discarded it into an adjacent pond,” Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said.

Tennessee authorities drained the pond and found other remains. They were later identified as Laura Anderson.

Anderson was reported missing in February 2018. She reportedly got out of her mother’s car and ran away. She was last seen near the Pilot gas station on KY-92 in Whitley County.

In September 2018, Joseph Bauer was charged and pled not guilty in Anderson’s murder. However, in 2019, he confessed that he helped hide her body.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her. It’s like one of my youngins is gone”, said Anderson’s aunt Francis Anderson, in an interview with WYMT in May 2019.

Bauer was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Her family said they can have a funeral and proper burial, but justice has not been served.

“We are glad she is here, that we found her, but we are trying to figure out how she got up in that area. She was supposed to be in the Whitley County area,” Francis Anderson said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“Who all was involved? How did she get transported? Who transported her? Somehow she got murdered and left there for 5 years,” Anderson added.

Officials said they do have persons of interest in the case.

“We want to find out who all is involved. We are not going to stop, until my last breath I am not going to stop,” Anderson said.

