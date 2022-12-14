HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is bringing you a special Tuesday night Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

Knott County Central is hosting Letcher County Central in the first game back on a new court at KCCHS, after their old one was destroyed in July’s devastating floods.

“It’s devastating to see the destruction in the facility,” said school principal Bobby Pollard at the time. “I think about all of the things that have taken place. All of the tradition and history of out school and to see it like that is really mind-blowing.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and you can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is available over-the-air on channel 57.2 and on TVS Cable channel 3 in Knott and Letcher Counties. Check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area.

If you do not have access to H&I on a TV, you can always watch the game on WYMT.com, in the livestream player above, inside the WYMT News app for Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, as well as on vuIT live and on-demand.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police

Latest News

Kentucky Higher Ed - 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky Higher Ed - 4:30 p.m.
Unknown Respiratory Infection - 6:00 p.m.
Unknown Respiratory Infection - 6:00 p.m.
Carfentanil - 4:00 p.m.
Carfentanil - 4:00 p.m.
Mystery Respiratory Illness - 4:30 p.m.
Mystery Respiratory Illness - 4:30 p.m.