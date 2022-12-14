HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is bringing you a special Tuesday night Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

Knott County Central is hosting Letcher County Central in the first game back on a new court at KCCHS, after their old one was destroyed in July’s devastating floods.

“It’s devastating to see the destruction in the facility,” said school principal Bobby Pollard at the time. “I think about all of the things that have taken place. All of the tradition and history of out school and to see it like that is really mind-blowing.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and you can watch all the action on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is available over-the-air on channel 57.2 and on TVS Cable channel 3 in Knott and Letcher Counties. Check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area.

If you do not have access to H&I on a TV, you can always watch the game on WYMT.com, in the livestream player above, inside the WYMT News app for Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, as well as on vuIT live and on-demand.

