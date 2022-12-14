Union moves up to 12th in NAIA Coaches Top 25 Poll

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. - Consistent success on the court has led to a consistent climb in the polls for the Union College men’s basketball team.

The Bulldogs moved up five more spots, coming in at No. 12 in the latest NAIA Top-25 Poll, the organization announced on Wednesday. This is the highest ranking Union has achieved since reaching No. 9 to close the 2018-19 season.

The Bulldogs were unranked in the preseason, but have risen in the top-25 in each poll since the regular season began. They were No. 19 in the first, and No. 17 in the second.

Union, which is 11-1 overall, had its best win of the season so far in its last game, defeating Tennessee Wesleyan 86-76 Saturday, moving the Bulldogs to 9-0 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and giving them a two-game lead over TWU in the standings.

Winners of 22 consecutive AAC games dating back to last season, Union returns to action in a home game against St. Andrews (N.C.) on Jan. 3.

