SEKY sheriff’s department holds annual Christmas shopping event for kids

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s department spent time this week escorting kids around to do a little Christmas shopping.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department held their annual Shop with the Sheriff event Tuesday at the Barbourville Walmart.

Kids were able to buy clothes and toys before going to lunch and then heading over to the Forcht Bank location to meet with Santa and get more presents.

You can see some pictures from the event in the post below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Late night suspicious person complaint leads to fight with police
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department Facebook
More than 100 students take part in “Shop with a Cop” event in Pineville
WYMT First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy bands of rain could cause some issues today and tonight
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Ona girl
Knott Central's new floor just before the Patriots' opening game against Letcher Central.
Knott Central basketball returns home for first game after flood