SEKY sheriff’s department holds annual Christmas shopping event for kids

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s department spent time this week escorting kids around to do a little Christmas shopping.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department held their annual Shop with the Sheriff event Tuesday at the Barbourville Walmart.

Kids were able to buy clothes and toys before going to lunch and then heading over to the Forcht Bank location to meet with Santa and get more presents.

You can see some pictures from the event in the post below.

