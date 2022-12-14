Reward offered for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment warrant

Danielle Kelly, 39.
Danielle Kelly, 39.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office offered a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Danielle Kelly’s arrest.

39-year-old Danielle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a September 2021 crash.

Officials said Kelly was driving an SUV when she hit two other cars on US-25. Tiffany Smith, who was a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle, died in the crash and three other people were hurt.

Lab work took months to come back, but it eventually said Kelly was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Officials said she did not show up to court, and she is now wanted on a murder indictment warrant.

If you have any information, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

