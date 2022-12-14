Rescue squad member becomes first woman promoted to officer in department history

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since one rescue squad was formed, a woman is now in a command position.

In a Facebook post, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad announced Chanel Reams was recently promoted to lieutenant. According to the post, she is the first woman to hold an officer title since the department was founded in 1969.

Reams first joined the squad in 2019.

The rescue squad came into existence to deal with a problem Laurel County had been dealing with for years with EMS personnel being called to car crashes that had people trapped and did not have the equipment to get them free.

Since its founding, the organization has expanded to include many other specialties including water, building and confined space rescues.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.