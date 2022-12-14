Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says

Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents that packages have been stolen out of mailboxes.
Package theft during the holidays
Package theft during the holidays(KWCH)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette.

The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423) 566-DRUG if they see a crime.

PSA from Sheriff Barton Please be advised that packages have been reported as being stolen out of mailboxes in the...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges

Latest News

Big Sandy RECC is one of many electric cooperatives and companies affected by the ratification...
EKY utility providers, customers discuss effects of Kentucky House Bill 8
KSP Post 9 troopers shopped with area kids Wednesday.
‘Makes it all worthwhile:’ KSP Post 9 hosts Shop With a Trooper
Police are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
Here’s how to avoid rising phone scams
knox shop
Knox Shop with a Cop
reward
Reward Offered