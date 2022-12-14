Package thefts reported in Campbell Co., sheriff says
Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents that packages have been stolen out of mailboxes.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton warned residents of package thefts out of LaFollette.
The packages were stolen out of mailboxes in the Davis Chapel community, Barton said.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials urged people to call 911 or the tip line at (423) 566-DRUG if they see a crime.
