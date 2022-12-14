‘Our kids have faced so much:’ Primary Care Centers of EKY bringing Christmas wish list to life

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas lists are checked off, presents are wrapped and more than 700 kids in the region will have a gift under the tree.

“It means the world to us and if we could give more we would,” said Tammy Hignite, Primary Care Centers of EKY community outreach coordinator. “Especially this year because our kids have faced so much.”

The Primary Care Centers of EKY worked closely with community resource centers from Leslie, Perry and Knott Counties identifying families who need help buying Christmas gifts. Brandi Sims, Hindman Elementary School’s Principal, said this year’s help meant more than ever before.

“Just to know the joy that this is going to bring to our students as our communities and families continue to recover from the flood, I know that the families will appreciate this so much and just the joy that the children will have receiving all of this,” Sims said.

Judy Eversole and Rhonda Noble are the Buckhorn and Robinson family resource center directors. They said this year has been tough on their school families, and the community help from places like the Primary Care Centers took a weight off of parents and guardian’s shoulders.

“The parents are just thrilled to get this help. It’s took the pressure off of them for Christmas,” said Eversole. “You know they’ll have those Christmas presents under the tree and they’re just thrilled to have them.”

The Primary Care Center staff said they would not want the holiday season to be any other way.

“These kids are everything to us, so they just melt our hearts and then when you see their smiles it makes everything worth it,” said Hignite.

