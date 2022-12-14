Officials looking for missing Bell County man

Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton
Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton(Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man.

70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m.

He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road.

Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.

He is 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds. Barton has grey hair and green eyes.

Officials said he is missing his index and middle fingers on his left hand.

If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer

Latest News

CHRISTMAS GIFTS
‘Our kids have faced so much:’ Primary Care Centers of EKY bringing Christmas wish list to life
Danielle Kelly, 39.
Reward offered for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
FILE - Alleged Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout gestures as he is taken to a van to be...
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
gavel
Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case