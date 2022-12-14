Officials looking for missing Bell County man

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a missing man.

70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton was last seen on Monday around 6:00 p.m.

He was leaving a home on Bradfordtown Road.

Barton was wearing a black jacket and black cargo pants.

He is 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds. Barton has grey hair and green eyes.

Officials said he is missing his index and middle fingers on his left hand.

If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

