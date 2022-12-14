More than 100 students take part in “Shop with a Cop” event in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 103 students with the Pineville Independent School system are on their way toward a better Christmas thanks to some police officers in their town.

The 2022 Pineville Shop with a Cop event took place Tuesday at the Middlesboro Walmart.

Officials with the department posted some pictures from the event on their Facebook page and thanked the organizations that made the event possible.

They say they are already looking forward to the 2023 event. If you are interested in donating to that one, you are asked to contact Pineville Police at 606-337-2207 and ask for Chief Brandon Hollingsworth.

