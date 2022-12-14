Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap.

Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on for many years. Back in 2011, she was called upon for federal jury duty.

She tells us, initially, she was prepared to serve her civic duty. That was until she heard the list of charges. Conspiracy to commit terrorism against the United States to smuggle drugs and weapons to Columbia.

As more jurors were excused and she remained, Hodge began to grow nervous. Then, the defendant, Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was brought in, just several yards away. He didn’t speak English, so he had an earpiece for a translator to communicate with him.

Dr. Hodge says it grew uncomfortable as the judge asked personal details of the jurors like which borough they live in and who they lived with, right in front of the accused.

“Very serious charges. So, that means his arms reach many different places and many long distances,” said Dr. Hodge.

She tells us she was relieved when, at the end of the day, she was finally dismissed and not chosen as a juror.

Bout was later convicted on all charges and sentenced to prison in 2012 for 25 years.

For Dr. Hodge, its an experience she’ll never forget, and says those memories came flooding back when Brittney Griner was released as part of the recent prisoner swap.

“I can only be happy for her and for, again, her family. We have to trust that the system works. That agreements are maintained and, after all, there are still, from what I understand, 50 detainees in Russia.

Dr. Hodge tells us she tried to avoid making eye contact with the defendant in court that day and she later looked up the movie made about his life and career.

