Knott Central basketball returns home for first game after flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a long road, but the Patriots returned home on schedule.

With the completion of their new basketball court, Knott Central took on Letcher Central in their first game at home since flood waters invaded the high school back in July.

“I think a lot of people are ready to get back in here and watch some good basketball,” said Knott Central athletic director Justin Amburgey. “It’s kind of a community hub. A lot of people come together here and support the Patriots and we’re glad to get it back open so we can see fans back in the stands in here supporting the Patriots.”

Fans came to Morton Combs Athletic Complex in droves on Tuesday to watch their Patriots, even in defeat. But to the Knott County community, watching their team means so much more than just basketball.

“Basketball is like church in the mountains, it’s fellowship,” said Knott Central head boys basketball coach Casey Huff. “For these folks to get out here and be around each other, mingling, talking and getting to watch the game we all know and love in the mountains is a blessing and we’re all happy to be here.”

Water flooded the gym floor in July, forcing the damaged court to have to be dismantled and replaced. Several school leaders were optimistic, but didn’t believe that the new $90,000 floor would be ready in time for the home opener.

“I remember them asking when our first home game would be and me telling them the date and at the time even then they were optimistic that they could get it done but as far as I was ‘there was like no way they could do that,’” said Huff.

The Patriots fell to Letcher Central in their first game 74-44.

