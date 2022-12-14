Jury recommends sentencing in 2015 Clay County murder case

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than seven years ago, Trevor Dykes was shot and killed at his home in Clay County.

Police said Thomas Miracle hired Roscoe Henson to kill Dykes, and Ashley Lawson took part in the plan because of a custody battle. Gilbert Henson was accused of hiding the murder weapon.

Henson pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire back in May of 2018.

On Wednesday, a jury met and recommended a 20-year sentence for Ashley Lawson on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

A sentencing for Lawson is scheduled for January 9.

