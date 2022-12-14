High School Scoreboard - December 13, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing in Kentucky.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Betsy Layne 55, Johnson Central 48
Boyle County 79, Rockcastle County 49
Buckhorn 73, Jackson City 61
Jenkins 74, Castlewood (Va.) 33
East Ridge 87, Phelps 73
Harlan County 76, Bell County 65
Hazard 78, Owsley County 55
Jackson County 79, Berea 45
Letcher Central 74, Knott Central 44
Powell County 81, Lee County 73
Whitley County 90, Lynn Camp 58
Madison Southern 84, South Laurel 73
Martin County 106, Perry Central 83
Morgan County 65, Elliott County 27
Pikeville 75, Paintsville 55
Middlesboro 89, Red Bird 29
Somerset 76, Casey County 58
Pulaski County 67, Wayne County 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hazard 63, Barbourville 47
Rockcastle County 45, Boyle County 32
Wolfe County 50, Breathitt County 48
Pineville 63, Clay County 42
Perry Central 71, Estill County 51
Leslie County 75, Harlan 62
Bell County 64, Harlan County 54
Lawrence County 74, Russell 45
Powell County 59, Lee County 34
Belfry 45, Magoffin County 31
Martin County 70, Raceland 45
Somerset 59, Casey County 36
Corbin 73, West Jessamine 35
North Laurel 67, Whitley County 32
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.