High School Scoreboard - December 13, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is in full swing in Kentucky.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Betsy Layne 55, Johnson Central 48

Boyle County 79, Rockcastle County 49

Buckhorn 73, Jackson City 61

Jenkins 74, Castlewood (Va.) 33

East Ridge 87, Phelps 73

Harlan County 76, Bell County 65

Hazard 78, Owsley County 55

Jackson County 79, Berea 45

Letcher Central 74, Knott Central 44

Powell County 81, Lee County 73

Whitley County 90, Lynn Camp 58

Madison Southern 84, South Laurel 73

Martin County 106, Perry Central 83

Morgan County 65, Elliott County 27

Pikeville 75, Paintsville 55

Middlesboro 89, Red Bird 29

Somerset 76, Casey County 58

Pulaski County 67, Wayne County 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hazard 63, Barbourville 47

Rockcastle County 45, Boyle County 32

Wolfe County 50, Breathitt County 48

Pineville 63, Clay County 42

Perry Central 71, Estill County 51

Leslie County 75, Harlan 62

Bell County 64, Harlan County 54

Lawrence County 74, Russell 45

Powell County 59, Lee County 34

Belfry 45, Magoffin County 31

Martin County 70, Raceland 45

Somerset 59, Casey County 36

Corbin 73, West Jessamine 35

North Laurel 67, Whitley County 32

