FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy weather continues ahead of plunging temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day continues as it’s soggy one throughout the mountains tonight. We’ll continue to see showers through the nighttime hours and into tomorrow. That’s when we’ll see much colder air work back into the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our storm system continues to work through the area with plenty of soaking rain working on through. The potential for this soaking rain will continue through the overnight hours and into the early hours of our Thursday as we watch the cold front work closer. Before it gets here, we’re still as we have been for lows: down into the lower to middle 40s.

Highs will tick back up into the lower to middle 50s ahead of the front as showers continue to slowly taper off during the early hours of Thursday. Our cold front will push through during the afternoon hours, allowing winds to switch out of the northwest. This will bring us much drier and much cooler air as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Lows look to drop back into the lower to middle 30s overnight as the colder air mass takes over.

Late Week and Beyond

This air mass is here to stay as well. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies as cold air continues to filter in on Friday. Highs only struggle to get into the 40s. The only thing we’ll have to watch for on both Friday and Saturday is if we have just enough moisture to squeeze out a flurry or two across the region. This doesn’t look to be a big threat, but temperatures will be more than cold enough even under a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to settle in the middle 30s, with overnight lows back into the lower to middle 20s!

As we head into next week, we’ll have to watch another storm system try to head our way. This could also increase the potential for more showers, of both the rain and snow variety, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that! For now, highs look to stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, with overnight lows firmly entrenched in the 20s.

