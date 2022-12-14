FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy bands of rain could cause some issues today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend today. Don’t leave it behind at any time if you plan on being outside.

Today and Tonight

Depending on what time you get up, the rain will likely already be starting in your area and it will not be going anywhere for the next 24 hours. Models are still trying to show 1-2″ of rain between today and Thursday morning with some showing close to 3″ in spots. While we should be able to handle that, we issued the First Alert Weather Day to make sure that you’re staying weather aware and keeping an eye on those creeks and streams. We do not expect serious issues, but minor flooding is possible, especially in flood-prone areas. Some areas could hear rumbles of thunder at times, but we are not expecting severe weather. We have no risk for that.

Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning, climb into the low to mid-50s early this afternoon and basically hang out there until around midnight. Lows will drop into the low 50s by early Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Skies will stay cloudy as rain chances continue early Thursday, but we should wrap those up by the early afternoon hours at the latest. It looks like our temperatures will be in the low 50s at midnight, drop a little by the morning and then stabilize in the low 50s again in the afternoon. They will slowly drop into the mid-30s overnight as skies clear.

Temperatures will return to more seasonable and even colder than normal from Friday into the weekend, with highs in the 40s on Friday and 30s both weekend days behind the cold front. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 20s through the weekend. The good news is that the forecast looks dry. Sorry, snow lovers. Our chances have fallen apart for this weekend. Maybe next week. We’ll just have to wait and see.

