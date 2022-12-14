Elon Musk is no longer world’s richest person, reports say

Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.
Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell to start the week.

According to Forbes, Tesla shares closed Monday down 6%, shaving $7.4 billion off Musk’s worth.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, reportedly ended the day worth an estimated $181.3 billion and $4.9 billion less than Bernard Arnault in losing the top money spot.

Arnault, France’s LVMH CEO, ended the day worth an estimated $186.2 billion with the No. 1 ranking.

CNBC reports Musk’s wealth is mostly tied to Tesla stock which was propelled by a meteoric rise in the carmaker’s share price that rocketed more than 1,000% in two years.

Musk also recently acquired Twitter for a reported $44 billion price tag.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday showed Arnault’s estimated net worth rose to $188.6 billion as the world’s wealthiest person.

Musk was ranked in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $176.8 billion, according to the list on Tuesday, with Forbes reporting a loss of $4.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police

Latest News

“I drove by the last place I saw him and said a little prayer. I said, ‘I hope you make it home...
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away
Kentucky Higher Ed - 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky Higher Ed - 4:30 p.m.
Unknown Respiratory Infection - 6:00 p.m.
Unknown Respiratory Infection - 6:00 p.m.
Carfentanil - 4:00 p.m.
Carfentanil - 4:00 p.m.
Carfentanil - 6:00 p.m.
Carfentanil - 6:00 p.m.