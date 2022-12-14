EKY police department hires first ever woman officer

Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process.

The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal justice degree in 2021. Officials say she is the first woman officer in department history.

She will be attending the Department of Criminal Justice Training program at EKU in 2023.

You can read more about her other accomplishments below.

Congrats Shelby!

Patrolman Shelby Taylor is the newest member of the Louisa police force. She is also the first...
Patrolman Shelby Taylor is the newest member of the Louisa police force. She is also the first woman officer in the city's history.(Louisa Police Department Facebook)

