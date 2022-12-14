EKY man arrested, facing several drug charges

Brandon Holbrooks
Brandon Holbrooks(Pike County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man is facing several charges after he was arrested last week.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a welfare check at Harbor Freight on Weddington Branch Road.

During the investigation, police arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

Police also found the passenger, 36-year-old Brandon Holbrooks. They said he had three active warrants.

During a search, officials found several pills, suspected meth and digital scales.

Holbrooks was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

He faces several charges, including drug trafficking and public intoxication.

