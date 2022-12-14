Corbin-North Laurel game sets numerous WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic records

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s 76-75 win over North Laurel in the girls championship game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic turned out to be historic.

Below lists all of the records broken or nearly broken in Saturday’s game.

  • Kylie Clem – 32 points (2nd most in Girls championship game … Blair Green of Harlan County had 36 vs. South Laurel in December 2017)
  • Kylie Clem – 8 made field goals in 1st Half (tied for most in one half in Girls championship game … Blair Green had 8 in 2nd Half vs. North Laurel in January 2017)
  • Kylie Clem – 12 made field goals (NEW Girls championship game record) – previous record was 11 by Blair Green vs. North Laurel in January 2017
  • Kylie Clem – 5 made 3-point field goals in 1st Half (tied for most made 3-point field goals in one half in Girls championship game … Sydni Hall had 5 in 2nd Half vs. Hazard in 2019)
  • 151 combined points is the most for both teams in Girls championship game – previous record was 139 … Harlan County (75) + South Laurel (64) in December 2017
  • North Laurel’s 75 points is the most for a losing team in the Girls championship – previous record was 64 by South Laurel vs. Harlan County in December 2017
  • The 84 combined points in the 2nd Half was the most for both teams in one half – previous record was 77 in the 2nd Half by Harlan County + South Laurel in December 2017
  • Corbin’s 11 made field goals in the 3rd Quarter was the most for one team in one quarter in a Girls Championship – previous record was 10 by North Laurel in the 2nd Quarter vs. Floyd Central in February 2021
  • Corbin’s 30 made field goals is the most for one team in a Girls championship – previous record was 29 by Harlan County (vs. North Laurel in January 2017) and Bell County (vs. Magoffin County in 2014)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl found locally, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Laura Anderson was reported missing in 2018.
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department Facebook
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer

Latest News

Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky
Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track
Union College Bulldogs
Union moves up to 12th in NAIA Coaches Top 25 Poll
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - December 13, 2022
Knott Central's new floor just before the Patriots' opening game against Letcher Central.
Knott Central basketball returns home for first game after flood