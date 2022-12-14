Corbin-North Laurel game sets numerous WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic records

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s 76-75 win over North Laurel in the girls championship game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic turned out to be historic.

Below lists all of the records broken or nearly broken in Saturday’s game.

Kylie Clem – 32 points (2nd most in Girls championship game … Blair Green of Harlan County had 36 vs. South Laurel in December 2017)

Kylie Clem – 8 made field goals in 1st Half (tied for most in one half in Girls championship game … Blair Green had 8 in 2nd Half vs. North Laurel in January 2017)

Kylie Clem – 12 made field goals (NEW Girls championship game record) – previous record was 11 by Blair Green vs. North Laurel in January 2017

Kylie Clem – 5 made 3-point field goals in 1st Half (tied for most made 3-point field goals in one half in Girls championship game … Sydni Hall had 5 in 2nd Half vs. Hazard in 2019)

151 combined points is the most for both teams in Girls championship game – previous record was 139 … Harlan County (75) + South Laurel (64) in December 2017

North Laurel’s 75 points is the most for a losing team in the Girls championship – previous record was 64 by South Laurel vs. Harlan County in December 2017

The 84 combined points in the 2nd Half was the most for both teams in one half – previous record was 77 in the 2nd Half by Harlan County + South Laurel in December 2017

Corbin’s 11 made field goals in the 3rd Quarter was the most for one team in one quarter in a Girls Championship – previous record was 10 by North Laurel in the 2nd Quarter vs. Floyd Central in February 2021

Corbin’s 30 made field goals is the most for one team in a Girls championship – previous record was 29 by Harlan County (vs. North Laurel in January 2017) and Bell County (vs. Magoffin County in 2014)

