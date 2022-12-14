Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago.

Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.

The body was found in Bradley County, Tenn. just off of the APD-40 roadway.

Anderson was reported missing in February 2018 and had last been seen near the Pilot gas station on KY-92 in Whitley County.

In September 2018, Joseph Bauer was charged and pled not guilty in Anderson’s murder. However, he eventually pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and facilitation to commit robbery.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her. It’s like one of my youngins is gone”, said Anderson’s aunt Francis Anderson, in an interview with WYMT in May 2019.

Bauer was sentenced to ten years in prison in September 2019.

