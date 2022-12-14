Bell County’s Caden Miracle signs with Kentucky cross country and track

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the best Bobcat athletes in school history is continuing his career in Lexington.

Bell County cross country and track athlete Caden Miracle signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning.

”It feels good since Bell County’s not a big place so I feel like having someone that they can look up to and be like ‘oh this person went to UK after all they did here’ and I’ve got the road sign and banners,” said Miracle. “It feels good to leave something that people can look at and be like ‘oh well even though I’m in Bell County, I can do something.’”

Miracle won the 2021 KHSAA 2A Individual State Championship in cross country for Bell County. He chose Kentucky over EKU and NC State among others.

