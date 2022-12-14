Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains

Those involved say the snacks and supplies in the backpack are about giving something to those in need.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains.

“It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.

This year, the mission from South Carolina Baptists WMU and Association of Baptist Churches came to it usual areas, Letcher and Pike County, providing 2,000 backpacks full of supplies to students- many of whom are still working to recover from the late-July floods.

“Christ has given us grace and peace and and we, again, get motivated,” said Cameron Wooten. “Just burdens our heart to be able to say, ‘How do we share that same grace and peace with others?’”

The group ended its second day at Dorton Elementary, sharing backpacks with the students after a Christmas-themed assembly. With games and the gospel shared, the group lined up the students by grade and allowed them to choose backpacks before heading back to class.

Those involved say the snacks and supplies in the backpack are about giving something to those in need.

“When we see this area now, facing a different kind of crisis, just to be able to play any small part in the child and the families as a whole just having, you know, as light or a more happy Christmas.”

The group is planning to make a final stop in Lawrence County Wednesday, with a plan for a special announcement. Statewide, the group has provided more than 4,200 backpacks this year.

