ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooke Shayden Proctor

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooke Shayden Proctor is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Brooke is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.

She is a member of the Beta Club, HOSA, FCCLA, Pep Club and Smile Club, Brooke is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the District Planning Committee.

Congratulations, Brooke!

