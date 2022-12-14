ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooke Shayden Proctor
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooke Shayden Proctor is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Brooke is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.
She is a member of the Beta Club, HOSA, FCCLA, Pep Club and Smile Club, Brooke is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the District Planning Committee.
Congratulations, Brooke!
