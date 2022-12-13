Wild chase ends with suspect attempting to murder police officer in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend call for help sent police officers on a wild chase that ended with one man having to be tazed to be taken into custody.

On Saturday evening, dispatch in Wayne County received a call from Thompson Road from a man who reported his daughter’s ex-boyfriend had taken her against her will and sped off in a truck in the Spann Hill area.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office started to respond, but a few minutes later, they received new information the truck was stuck in a gravel lot on KY 1275.

Police were told the suspect, later identified as Zachary Dean, 24, of Monticello, was armed with a handgun and fired a shot at several people in the area before running off on foot.

At this point, officers from the Monticello Police Department joined the search and all law enforcement personnel were given a description of Dean.

Just after 6 p.m., an officer from MPD spotted the suspect at the Payless Shell in Monticello. When the officer tried to approach, Dean took off and ran toward the nearby Tradeway Center with the gun still in his hand.

Police from both departments surrounded the shopping center and ordered Dean to drop his gun and surrender. We are told he refused and continued to run around the parking lot, trying to get into cars that were occupied. Police were finally able to deploy a tazer, taking down the suspect and making the arrest.

During the following investigation and review of security footage from nearby businesses, police found when the MPD officer approached him at the gas station, Dean was trying to rob a man at the gas pump before turning and pointing his gun at the officer and trying to shoot him. We are told even though he pulled the trigger, the gun did not fire.

Dean is charged with a host of charges including attempted murder of a police officer, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, three counts of attempted robbery, several counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

