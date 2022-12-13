US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Jail cell
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
N. Carolina AG to weigh charges in Meadows voter fraud case
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are offering ground, next-day delivery, and...
Holiday shipping deadlines approach for UPS, FedEx, US mail
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky