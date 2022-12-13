Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts.

Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with.

We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about the situation, but they were too busy dealing with an influx of patients. They were able to send us a statement saying there are a lot of patients with upper respiratory infections.

Upper respiratory conditions are being seen across all age groups. That’s on top of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Dr. Jeff Fox tells us that those three are not necessarily increasing, but he’s been made aware of people with other issues, such as the common cold, sinus infections, sore throats, bronchitis and people who “just generally don’t feel well.”

“If you have a runny nose, not feeling so bad, have all your vaccinations, you will want to treat yourself systematically with decongestants, Tylenol, fluids,” said Dr. Foxx. “It’s OK to do that.”

Testing is encouraged to make sure you don’t have COVID-19 or the flu and if you’re sick for more than a week or two. If you are having trouble breathing, you’re encouraged to see a doctor to see if antibiotics may be needed.

Doctors say the fact that we are in the holiday season complicates matters because people tend to congregate more and spread conditions more easily

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Jail cell
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County

Latest News

EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims
LCMR
Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club making sure kids receive presents this holiday season
Photo Courtesy: Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook
Two big shows coming our region in 2023
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia