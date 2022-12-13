Two Kentucky higher education institutions partner to create new one

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT)- Two higher education institutions are partnering to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town.

Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are partnering to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.

A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a former bank building. A handful of classrooms will be in the former bank building, with initial classes and degrees in business and health care.

Campbellsville President Dr. Joseph Hopkins says that will grow and says the opportunities are endless.

The plan is to start offering classes in January 2024. Hopkins says they want to offer four-year degree programs in a Christ-centered environment.

Campbellsville University has had a footprint in somerset since 2008, but only offered degree completion programs.

