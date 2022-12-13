Two big shows coming our region in 2023

Photo Courtesy: Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook(Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for something to do in the new year, officials with the Appalachian Wireless Arena have got you covered.

First up, the East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo series will make a stop in Pikeville on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Friday show are $22. Both shows will start at 7 p.m. The prices vary for the Saturday event. You can see those in the post below.

On Friday, April 7th, the Sirius XM 90′s on 9 “I love the 90′s Tour” will roll into the mountains. Tickets for that event will also go on sale Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m. the concert also starts at 7 p.m.

You can get tickets for the rodeo and the concert at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

The 90′s tour will also make a stop at the Corbin Arena on Saturday, April 8th if you miss the Pikeville show.

You can get tickets for that show at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

