Top 5 Plays - December 12, 2022

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the conclusion of the WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, the high school basketball season is in full swing.

No. 5 - Clay County’s Trenton Reid dunk

No. 4 - Barbourville’s Travis Scott block and pass to Matthew Warren to score

No. 3 - Harlan’s Will Austin blocks Austin Sperry in Mountain Classic semifinals

No. 2 - Paintsville’s Connor Fugate buzzer beater

No. 1 - Perry Central’s Rydge Beverly Mountain Classic buzzer beater

