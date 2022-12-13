Top 5 Plays - December 12, 2022
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the conclusion of the WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, the high school basketball season is in full swing.
No. 5 - Clay County’s Trenton Reid dunk
No. 4 - Barbourville’s Travis Scott block and pass to Matthew Warren to score
No. 3 - Harlan’s Will Austin blocks Austin Sperry in Mountain Classic semifinals
No. 2 - Paintsville’s Connor Fugate buzzer beater
No. 1 - Perry Central’s Rydge Beverly Mountain Classic buzzer beater
