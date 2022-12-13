Top 5 Plays - December 12, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the conclusion of the WYMT/Food City Mountain Basketball Classic, the high school basketball season is in full swing.

No. 5 - Clay County’s Trenton Reid dunk

No. 4 - Barbourville’s Travis Scott block and pass to Matthew Warren to score

No. 3 - Harlan’s Will Austin blocks Austin Sperry in Mountain Classic semifinals

No. 2 - Paintsville’s Connor Fugate buzzer beater

No. 1 - Perry Central’s Rydge Beverly Mountain Classic buzzer beater

