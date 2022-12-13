Sheriff’s department reports phone scam

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department.

The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment.

The scammers are using actual deputies’ names and badge numbers to appear more authentic.

If you’ve had such a call, you’re asked to call the real Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.

