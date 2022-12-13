Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season.

Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats finished the season 10-3, falling to Beechwood in the region finals.

