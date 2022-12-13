Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.

When the deputy approached the car, he said he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside. When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found a plastic baggie of meth, 5 suboxone tablets, 29 gabapentin tablets, a glass jar with marijuana inside, several additional plastic baggies and a set of digital scales inside a speaker box.

Also inside the car, police found another baggie of meth, a methadone pill, 6 alprazolam pills and 25 clonazepam tablets. When deputies weighed all the meth they found, it came out to approximately 14.5 grams.

John Mercer, 26, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

