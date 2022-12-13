Ram recalls 1.25 million trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly

This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling about 1.25 million pickup trucks because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.

The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it found that striker plates on the pickups may not be lined up right to allow complete closure. Stellantis says it’s not aware of any related crashes or injuries.

Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.

Dealers will inspect the tailgate striker alignment and adjust it if necessary. Customers will be notified starting Jan. 27. In the meantime, Stellantis says owners should make sure they secure any cargo in the beds.

Pickups with “multi-function tailgates,” the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.

