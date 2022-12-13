Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft.
Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator.
The stolen excavator is a CAT 305E2 model.
If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 606-598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.
