Police searching for multiple vehicles following theft in Clay County

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky county are looking for three vehicles involved in a recent theft.

Officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they are looking for a truck and trailer that was used to steal an excavator.

You can see a picture of the missing vehicles in the post below.

The stolen excavator is a CAT 305E2 model.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 606-598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch at 606-598-8411.

