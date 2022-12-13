Police need your help finding stolen ATV

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV.

Deputies say the 2022 Polaris Pro XD was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Laurel Ridge Landfill.

A picture of the vehicle is below.

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

If you have seen it, you are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, message their Facebook page or send an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.

