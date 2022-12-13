Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia.

It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone.

When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed head-on.

Police believe one of the cars had turned south into the wrong lane of the road and did not realize it before hitting the other car about a quarter of a mile down the road.

Two people were in each car. The passenger in one of the cars, Deloris Daniels, 71, of Cyclone, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three, including the driver of Daniels’ car and two juveniles in another car, were all taken to Logan Regional Medical Center before being flown out to a Charleston hospital.

We do not know the current condition of the injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

