One more nice day before heavy rain moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly morning, it will be a nice Tuesday. Enjoy it, because big changes are coming.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start off in the 20s and low 30s across the region under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds increasing later tonight ahead of a massive cold front. We will stay dry and temps look to top out in the mid-50s.

Tonight, clouds continue to increase and rain chances will return to our region by Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Waves of heavy rain will be the name of the game on your Wednesday. Most models show the potential for between 2-3″ of rain between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, so you absolutely need to stay weather aware, keep a close eye on creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas, and keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy. We will make a final decision early this afternoon if we are going to begin a First Alert Weather Day with the 4 p.m. news. You will need rain gear for most of the day on Wednesday if you have to be out and about. Highs will struggle to get into the low to mid-50s before only dropping into the upper 40s overnight.

I still think our warmest temperature on Thursday will be close to midnight and will slowly slide through the daytime hours as the front exits the region. It will likely be breezy as the front moves out, so be ready for that. I believe we will fall into the 40s by late day and into the 30s overnight as skies try to clear out some.

Friday looks decent condition-wise, but temperatures will struggle to get into the low 40s. Clouds will also increase Friday night and we can’t rule out the chance for a few snow flurries or even a snow shower or two in the higher elevations. We’ll have to keep an eye on it.

The cold follows us into the weekend with slowly clear skies on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 30s both days and drop well into the 20s both nights.

