New poll shows what Kentuckians think about pandemic, vaccines

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about what Kentuckians think about COVID-19 vaccinations with new data from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

This is the fourth time the foundation has conducted polling like this to gauge where Kentuckians are at when it comes to COVID-19 concerns. Right now, the data shows there isn’t a major concern for most people.

The poll shows 57% of people said that they didn’t believe the pandemic was over, but, at the same time, 58% of the people who were polled said that they considered the pandemic over in their own lives.

The state’s latest vaccine data shows that 67% of Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and just over 50% of Kentuckians polled said they would very likely get another booster if it was recommended annually like the flu shot.

Ben Chandler with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says he thinks that a lot of these are reasonable views, so long as you make sure you’re protected.

“I think, given a lot of the protections, that’s appropriate now for them to do it, but we want to put a fine point on it, and that fine point is it really makes a great deal of difference if you get vaccinated; if you get vaccinated, and if you do the other things, that could protect you,” said Chandler.

