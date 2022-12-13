Letcher County church covering community in care

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains.

As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.

”Almost immediately, people started coming in who needed water, who needed those supplies just to, you know, to make it for the next day,” said pastor Mark Wagoner. “And it literally has continued up until this point.”

The church has received support from agencies and organizations around the country, with the most recent donations focused on the winter season.

“Seen the very best in in people we’ve seen generosity we’ve seen a great care and concern,” said Wagoner. “We’re all about service and, you know, just trying to help lift people up in their time of need. Whether it’s a flood or anytime of the year or any situation. You know, just trying to be the church at its best.”

After a Christmas event hosted this weekend, during which the church served more than 125 families, the family center was filled with coats and winter accessories from the Lions Club and its partners.

“To see the smiles on the children and the parents? Many parents came in and literally said, ‘We don’t know what we were gonna do,’” said Wagoner. “I think it’s given us a hope it gives us something to to be excited about.”

Even with construction still ongoing in the church, its members hope to provide warmth and a welcoming atmosphere as neighbors continue to work toward recovery.

“So, it’s been a very special time. But, no matter how hard it’s been, God has been good. We’ve been very, very blessed,” said Wagoner.

The free winter clothing will remain up for grabs Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Other items, like cleaning supplies, are also available upon request.

