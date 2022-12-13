Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club making sure kids receive presents this holiday season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club (LCMR) is making sure 20 kids’ Christmas wish list comes true.

Five kids who needed it most were chosen from each Leslie County elementary school to go on a field trip to the Hazard Walmart to shop with a biker.

“We are wanting to see the smile on their faces,” said Rod Couch, the president of the Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club.

Many smiling faces left Walmart on Tuesday with bags full of toys, clothes and personal items to take home and enjoy this holiday season. One member of the LCMR said finally getting to meet the kids and shop with them was the ultimate gift.

“We bought for the children, but we got so much more in return it’s not even close,” said member of the LCMR, Nick Walker.

Kim Melton, wife of one of the LCMR members said they have been planning this event all year and it made her emotional seeing the joy the kids had Tuesday morning.

“I was so thankful that the school participated. Very thankful that they entrusted us bikers to go with these children and help them pick out gifts,” he said.

Members of LCMR said they hope this event grows each year and they will be able to shop with even more kids next year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.