Late night suspicious person complaint leads to fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars facing multiple charges after a complaint turned into a fight with police.

On Saturday night around 11, police were called to Ritner Road in Wayne County after several people called to report a suspicious man and woman randomly knocking on doors of homes in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found the duo walking down the road. When police tried to see if the pair had any active warrants on them, the man, later identified as Joe Hammond, 41, of Monticello, took off. The deputy chasing him said Hammond jumped a small cliff and rolled down four embankments. When police found him, he was lying face down in the creek trying to hide.

Deputies say he tried to fight them when they took him into custody. Hammond refused medical treatment.

Joe Hammond is charged with fleeing or evading police, two counts of wanton endangerment on a police officer, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. He was also charged with parole violations and an outstanding warrant.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

