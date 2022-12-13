Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor retires

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The state’s oldest and longest-serving mayor retired from office this week.

Walter Lee Cash served as Brodhead’s mayor for 24 years and has never missed a board meeting.

At a reception Monday night, he officially retired and the city’s new mayor was sworn in.

Cash says he spent the majority of his life in Rockcastle County because that is just how much his home means to him.

“I grew up in this town. I spent two years out of it when I was in the army, but other than that I’ve lived in Brodhead all my life,” Cash said.

His successor, Jerry Adams, said he has some big shoes to fill.

“I can’t say enough of Walter, I’ll be honest with you. he’s been a great thing for the city of Brodhead for 24 years. Helped us every way he could and everything. You can ask people in this town, they know what he’s done, helped them and stuff,” Adams said.

Cash will turn 88 on December 28th.

