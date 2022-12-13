Kentucky’s oldest and longest serving mayor retires

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The state’s oldest and longest-serving mayor retired from office this week.

Walter Lee Cash served as Brodhead’s mayor for 24 years and has never missed a board meeting.

At a reception Monday night, he officially retired and the city’s new mayor was sworn in.

Cash says he spent the majority of his life in Rockcastle County because that is just how much his home means to him.

“I grew up in this town. I spent two years out of it when I was in the army, but other than that I’ve lived in Brodhead all my life,” Cash said.

His successor, Jerry Adams, said he has some big shoes to fill.

“I can’t say enough of Walter, I’ll be honest with you. he’s been a great thing for the city of Brodhead for 24 years. Helped us every way he could and everything. You can ask people in this town, they know what he’s done, helped them and stuff,” Adams said.

Cash will turn 88 on December 28th.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Thompson
‘The Bogus Beggar’ arrested in EKY
Police say they found $14,000 in cash, several guns and various drug-related items at the home.
Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
‘I will get my gun and use it on you:’ Escapee makes threats toward police
Jail cell
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County
Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
One more nice day before heavy rain moves in
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 4:00 p.m.
Hampton Inn Furniture Donations - 4:00 p.m.
Christmas Candlelight Service - December 12, 2022
Christmas Candlelight Service - December 12, 2022