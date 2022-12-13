High School Scoreboard - December 12, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third week of high school basketball in Kentucky started with a clash of mountain powers.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Barbourville 74, Clay County 65

Corbin 79, Middlesboro 32

Harlan 73, Pikeville 61

Lawrence County 79, Huntington St. Joseph Prep (W.Va) 46

Pineville 62, Thomas Walker (Va.) 46

Shelby Valley 59, Belfry 47

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Betsy Layne 66, East Ridge 53

Buckhorn 56, Jackson City 36

Clay County 62, OBI 14

McCreary Central 59, Lynn Camp 27

Morgan 82, East Carter 66

Pineville 62, Thomas Walker (Va.) 34

Powell County 61, Garrard County 40

Prestonsburg 66, Magoffin County 36

Boys third place game suspended at WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic

Top 5 Plays - December 12, 2022
AP Top 25 - December 12, 2022
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten - December 12, 2022
