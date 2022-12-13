High School Scoreboard - December 12, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third week of high school basketball in Kentucky started with a clash of mountain powers.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barbourville 74, Clay County 65
Corbin 79, Middlesboro 32
Harlan 73, Pikeville 61
Lawrence County 79, Huntington St. Joseph Prep (W.Va) 46
Pineville 62, Thomas Walker (Va.) 46
Shelby Valley 59, Belfry 47
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Betsy Layne 66, East Ridge 53
Buckhorn 56, Jackson City 36
Clay County 62, OBI 14
McCreary Central 59, Lynn Camp 27
Morgan 82, East Carter 66
Pineville 62, Thomas Walker (Va.) 34
Powell County 61, Garrard County 40
Prestonsburg 66, Magoffin County 36
