Former UK Football players remember Coach Mike Leach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a day of reflection and remembrance in the sports world after legendary coach Mike Leach passed away from complications with a heart condition.

Dr. John Gurley works for UK Healthcare as the Director of the Structural Heart Program. He remembers Leach’s time with the Cats and says he was a big fan of the air raid offense. He was saddened to hear about the loss and knows cardiac episodes like this can be hard to grasp.

Dr. Gurley says cardiovascular care is paramount. Regular screenings and monitoring your blood pressure are good places to start.

“Think of it like you have a team, but you’re the coach. You’re the boss. Gotta make sure that you hold your docs accountable, ask every four or five years what’s my risk,” Dr. Gurley said. “That should start after age 40.”

Former players remember the larger-than-life Leach fondly.

Neal Brown played under Leach at the University of Kentucky in the late 90s. Now, Brown coaches a team of his own at West Virginia University. He says there was a lot to learn from the one-of-a-kind man.

“He and I may have talked about horse racing more than we did about football when I was playing receiver, but he would tie those in to some really key teaching moments, so I think from a personal standpoint that hey, this game can be fun,” Brown said.

Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch also played for Leach in the late 90s. Leach was known for his off-the-cuff and sometimes random remarks.

“Obviously, a phenomenal football coach, a phenomenal mind, but more so the person,” Couch said. “That’s what I remember about Mike, and would want people to know. He was a very genuine guy. He was one of one. He was one of a kind. That personality, you just don’t see anywhere else. He was himself, no matter who was in the room.

Leach’s coaching career took him all over the country, including stops in California, Iowa, Washington, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and finally, Mississippi.

Those who worked with him closely will remember his wit and humor above all the hard work he hammered on the gridiron.

