FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers, and even heavy rain, possible with big storm system

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rainy and Stormy Weather(Pexels via WSI / IBM)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a big time storm system to our west spawning quite a bit of severe weather to our south. For us, well, we’re keeping an eye on some overnight thunderstorms ourselves, some of which could contain heavy rain through Wednesday. That’s why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers look to start filtering into the region tonight as we watch a cold front move closer and closer to the mountains. Lows tonight fall into the lower 40s as our front works in.

It looks like another soaker for our Wednesday afternoon. Not particularly heavy rain all day, but steady and long lasting as this front works through the area. In areas of slightly heavier rain, I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder as highs get into the middle 50s. Showers continue overnight as lows fall into the middle 40s.

Overall rain totals look to be in the two to three inch range, and that could cause some high water issues on a few creeks and streams.

Late Week and Beyond

More showers a possibility as we head into the day on Thursday as our front moves through the region. Temperatures soar into the middle 50s before falling in the afternoon as we start to dry out and colder air pushes into the region. That will be borne out in overnight lows cooler than we’ve seen in a bit...we’re down into the upper 20s overnight.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as smaller, weak disturbances push through for Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler, in the upper 30s and lower 40s as we watch the potential for a few flurries as we head into the weekend. Mood setting, no?

Clouds on the way ahead of a big front