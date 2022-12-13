EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region.

On Tuesday, the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County received a donation from a Tennessee group, Builders on Mission, to continue helping families impacted by the flood.

The organization delivered furniture and even partnered with local Save A Lot stores to deliver $5,000 worth of food.

”We just want these organizations to know how much it is appreciated,” said the fire department’s secretary and treasurer, Donna Campbell. “They don’t get to see all these people that comes in here. We hear their stories and some of the stories are really heartbreaking, and that makes you want to move forward and help more. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Builders on Mission is an organization made up of numerous churches dedicated to helping disaster-impacted areas. The group has worked closely with the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department since the flood happened.

The Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has helped people across Perry, Knott, Breathitt and Leslie County.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance with food or furniture, Campbell asks people to message her on Facebook.

